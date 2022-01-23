Ani-Gamers Podcast #167 – Anime Secret Santa 2021 Roundup

It’s a full house as Ink and Patrick join Evan and David to discuss the anime they watched for Anime Secret Santa, the annual blogger tradition wherein participants secretly recommend anime series and movies to each other. Hear short reviews of Mononoke , Kageki Shojo , GoShogun: The Time Etranger , and Lupin III: The Legend of the Gold of Babylon , followed by some discussion of how each of the hosts pick out anime when they’re the secret santa! Topics include: Baki is the only good anime, Lupin without the Lupin, and getting everyone to watch Kill Me Baby .

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode!

Show Notes