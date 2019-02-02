Ani-Gamers Podcast #108 – Best of 2018 with Ink and Jared

In the first full Ani-Gamers/Oldtaku no Radio crossover episode, Evan and David are joined by Ink and Jared from their sister show to list off their favorite anime, manga, and video games of last year! This year there’s a twist, though: Evan has imposed a time limit on each title, so the boys will need to stay under time while still heaping praise on their favorite titles. Also there was some alcohol involved, so you may notice some things get a little ... slower as the show progresses. Topics include: lowercase straightedge, Masaaki Yuasa vs. David, and Hellshake Yano sakuga.
- Here’s everyone’s full video game lists:
- Evan
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Celeste
- Donut County
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- David
- Dark Souls Remastered
- Manga lists:
- Evan
- Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live?
- CITY
- David
- The Voynich Hotel
- Ink
- Wakako-zake
- PEZ
- Happiness
- Jared
- PEZ
- And anime lists:
- Evan
- The Night is Short, Walk on Girl
- Devilman Crybaby
- Pop Team Epic
- David
- Devilman
- Ink
- Garo: Vanishing Line
- The Night is Short, Walk on Girl
- MEGALOBOX
- Jared
- Devilman Crybaby
- Violet Evergarden
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
