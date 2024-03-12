Skip to main content

Teaser: AGP Bonus: Metal Wolf Chaos, aka From Soft vs. Anti-From Soft

By

This is a teaser for a podcast available on the Ani-Gamers Patreon.

To celebrate Patron Appreciation Month 2024, for the first time EVER the entire current Ani-Gamers staff — Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat — host a podcast together to discuss the cult favorite 2004 action video game Metal Wolf Chaos! A game about defending America’s freedoms, gassing the entire city of Chicago, and fighting three basketball players in mech suits. It‘s also a From Software video game, so our Pro-From faction (David and Pat) face off against our Anti-From faction (Evan and Inaki). You don’t want to miss this one!

    Evan is the Editor-in-chief of Ani-Gamers, a freelance reviewer for Otaku USA Magazine, and a frequent anime convention panelist. You can read his ravings about anime, manga, games, politics, music, and more on Twitter @VamptVo.

    David has been in the same room as people who write for anime magazines and websites.

    Inaki spent more years in higher education than he has close friends and brings a strongly academic and political focus to his lifelong enthusiasm for anime. Twitter had a ruinous effect on his life so you might as well give him a follow so he gets something out of it.

    Patrick is the editor of the Ani-Gamers Podcast and the host of The Cockpit Podcast. He’s on Twitter @PatzPrime.

