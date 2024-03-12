This is a teaser for a podcast available on the Ani-Gamers Patreon.

To celebrate Patron Appreciation Month 2024, for the first time EVER the entire current Ani-Gamers staff — Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat — host a podcast together to discuss the cult favorite 2004 action video game Metal Wolf Chaos! A game about defending America’s freedoms, gassing the entire city of Chicago, and fighting three basketball players in mech suits. It‘s also a From Software video game, so our Pro-From faction (David and Pat) face off against our Anti-From faction (Evan and Inaki). You don’t want to miss this one!