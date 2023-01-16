Skip to main content

Seasonal Sampler Winter 2023: Trigun Stampede, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, and More

By

The Seasonal Sampler boys are back after a packed Fall 2022 anime season to discuss what they finished last time and take a look at the anime premieres of Winter 2023! This time we cover Trigun Stampede, Ippon Again!, Buddy Daddies, Lee’s Detective Agency, Revenger, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, The Tale of Outcasts, High Card, The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady, and Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

 

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->