Seasonal Sampler Winter 2023: Trigun Stampede, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, and More

The Seasonal Sampler boys are back after a packed Fall 2022 anime season to discuss what they finished last time and take a look at the anime premieres of Winter 2023! This time we cover Trigun Stampede, Ippon Again!, Buddy Daddies, Lee’s Detective Agency, Revenger, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, The Tale of Outcasts, High Card, The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady, and Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
