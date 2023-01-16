Seasonal Sampler Winter 2023: Trigun Stampede, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, and More

The Seasonal Sampler boys are back after a packed Fall 2022 anime season to discuss what they finished last time and take a look at the anime premieres of Winter 2023! This time we cover Trigun Stampede , Ippon Again! , Buddy Daddies , Lee’s Detective Agency , Revenger , Sugar Apple Fairy Tale , Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari , The Tale of Outcasts , High Card , The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady , and Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Show Notes