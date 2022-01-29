Seasonal Sampler Winter 2022: My Dress-Up Darling, Miss Kuroitsu, Sabikui Bisco, and More

Evan and Ink recap the anime series they watched from the summer season and then discuss their Winter 2022 shows: Ranking of Kings , Sabikui Bisco , Miss KUROITSU from the Monster Development Department , Tokyo 24th Ward , Love of Kill, My Dress-Up Darling , Akebi’s Sailor Uniform , Yamishibai S10 , Girls’ Frontline , Police in a Pod , Requiem of the Rose King , Tribe Nine , I’m Kodama Kawashiri, Sorairo Utility , and Slow Loop .

Show Notes