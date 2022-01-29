Skip to main content

Seasonal Sampler Winter 2022: My Dress-Up Darling, Miss Kuroitsu, Sabikui Bisco, and More

Bisco from Sabikui Bisco. He’s a wild-looking red-headed man, grimacing.

Evan and Ink recap the anime series they watched from the summer season and then discuss their Winter 2022 shows: Ranking of Kings, Sabikui Bisco, Miss KUROITSU from the Monster Development Department, Tokyo 24th Ward, Love of Kill, My Dress-Up Darling, Akebi’s Sailor Uniform, Yamishibai S10, Girls’ Frontline, Police in a Pod, Requiem of the Rose King, Tribe Nine, I’m Kodama Kawashiri, Sorairo Utility, and Slow Loop.

