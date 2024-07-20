Seasonal Sampler returns with a new rotating guest host spot, filled this time by Ani-Gamers Book Club co-host Inaki! Evan and Inaki talk last season’s favorites, plus lots of Summer anime. The full list:

Dungeon People

I Parry Everything

Mayonaka Punch

MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season

My Deer Friend Nokotan

My Wife Has No Emotions

Oshi no Ko Season 2

Pseudo Harem

Quality Assurance in Another World

Senpai Is An Otokonoko

Show Notes