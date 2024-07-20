Skip to main content

Seasonal Sampler Summer 2024: My Deer Friend Nokotan, Monogatari, Pseudo Harem, and More

By

Seasonal Sampler returns with a new rotating guest host spot, filled this time by Ani-Gamers Book Club co-host Inaki! Evan and Inaki talk last season’s favorites, plus lots of Summer anime. The full list:

  • Dungeon People
  • I Parry Everything
  • Mayonaka Punch
  • MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season
  • My Deer Friend Nokotan
  • My Wife Has No Emotions
  • Oshi no Ko Season 2
  • Pseudo Harem
  • Quality Assurance in Another World
  • Senpai Is An Otokonoko

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus