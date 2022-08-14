Skip to main content

Seasonal Sampler Summer 2022: Lycoris Recoil, RWBY, Yurei Deco, and More

Takina from Lycoris Recoil pointing a handgun at the camera.

Evan and Ink recap the anime series they watched from the Spring 2022 season and then discuss their Summer 2022 shows: Call of the Night, Extreme Hearts, Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, Lycoris Recoil, Onipan!, RWBY: Ice Queendom, Shadows Hause, Uncle from Another World, The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting, and Yurei Deco.

Show Notes

