Evan and Ink recap the anime of Winter 2024, then cover the anime premieres they checked out for Spring 2024! The shows:

Bartender Glass of God

Delicious in Dungeon (Continuing)

(Continuing) The Duke of Death and His Maid (S3)

(S3) Sound! Euphonium S3

S3 Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

The Grimm Variations

Highspeed étoile

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics

Spice & Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

Tadaima, Okaeri (haven’t watched yet!)

(haven’t watched yet!) Time Patrol Bon (haven’t watched yet!)

(haven’t watched yet!) Train to the End of the World

This also marks Ink’s final episode of Seasonal Sampler! Thanks so much to Ink for making this show such a delight to record and listen to. Evan will be back with guest host Inaki for Summer 2024.

