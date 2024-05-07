Evan and Ink recap the anime of Winter 2024, then cover the anime premieres they checked out for Spring 2024! The shows:
- Bartender Glass of God
- Delicious in Dungeon (Continuing)
- The Duke of Death and His Maid (S3)
- Sound! Euphonium S3
- Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
- The Grimm Variations
- Highspeed étoile
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics
- Spice & Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf
- Tadaima, Okaeri (haven’t watched yet!)
- Time Patrol Bon (haven’t watched yet!)
- Train to the End of the World
This also marks Ink’s final episode of Seasonal Sampler! Thanks so much to Ink for making this show such a delight to record and listen to. Evan will be back with guest host Inaki for Summer 2024.
Show Notes
