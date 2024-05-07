Skip to main content

Seasonal Sampler Spring 2024: Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night, Spice & Wolf, and More

By

Evan and Ink recap the anime of Winter 2024, then cover the anime premieres they checked out for Spring 2024! The shows:

  • Bartender Glass of God
  • Delicious in Dungeon (Continuing)
  • The Duke of Death and His Maid (S3)
  • Sound! Euphonium S3
  • Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
  • The Grimm Variations
  • Highspeed étoile
  • Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
  • A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics
  • Spice & Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf
  • Tadaima, Okaeri (haven’t watched yet!)
  • Time Patrol Bon (haven’t watched yet!)
  • Train to the End of the World

This also marks Ink’s final episode of Seasonal Sampler! Thanks so much to Ink for making this show such a delight to record and listen to. Evan will be back with guest host Inaki for Summer 2024.

Show Notes

