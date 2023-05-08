Seasonal Sampler Spring 2023: Oshi no Ko, Skip and Loafer, The Witch from Mercury, and More

Evan and Ink discuss what they finished in Winter 2023 and take a look at the anime premieres of Spring 2023! This time we cover Birdie Wing Season 2, The Cafe Terrace and its Goddesses, Heavenly Delusion, Insomniacs After School, Magical Destroyers, The Marginal Service, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2, My Home Hero, Oshi no Ko, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage, Rokudo’s Bad Girls, Skip & Loafer, Too Cute Crisis, and Yuri Is My Job.