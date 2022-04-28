Seasonal Sampler Spring 2022: Birdie Wing, Spy x Family, Shikimori, and More

Evan and Ink recap the anime series they watched from the winter season and then discuss their Spring 2022 shows: Dance Dance Danseur , Fanfare of Adolescence , Healer Girl , Love After World Domination , Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie , Tomodachi Game , BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story , Spy x Family , Ya Boy Kongming! , and Aharen-san wa Hakarenai .

Show Notes