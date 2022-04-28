Skip to main content

Seasonal Sampler Spring 2022: Birdie Wing, Spy x Family, Shikimori, and More

By
The cast of Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story.

Evan and Ink recap the anime series they watched from the winter season and then discuss their Spring 2022 shows: Dance Dance Danseur, Fanfare of Adolescence, Healer Girl, Love After World Domination, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, Tomodachi Game, BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story, Spy x Family, Ya Boy Kongming!, and Aharen-san wa Hakarenai.

 

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->