Seasonal Sampler Spring 2022: Birdie Wing, Spy x Family, Shikimori, and More

Evan and Ink recap the anime series they watched from the winter season and then discuss their Spring 2022 shows: Dance Dance Danseur, Fanfare of Adolescence, Healer Girl, Love After World Domination, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, Tomodachi Game, BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story, Spy x Family, Ya Boy Kongming!, and Aharen-san wa Hakarenai.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Dancing & Assuming Consequences (digital edit)” by Llamame La Muerte
- Episode Edited by: Evan Minto
- Twitter: Evan, Ink, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan
- Evan writes for Anime News Network.
- Evan and Ink have written for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- Sign up for Evan’s official manga subscription service, Azuki.