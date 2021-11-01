Skip to main content

Seasonal Sampler Fall 2021: Ranking of Kings, The Heike Story, Sakugan, & More

Bojj and Kage from Ranking of Kings waving at the camera. Bojj is a little kid prince and Kage is a shadow with eyes.

Evan and Ink recap they shows they watched from the summer season — Sonny Boy, Kageki Shoujo!!, The Duke of Death and His Maid, and Yamishibai. Then it’s time for Fall 2021! Shows: The Aquatope on White Sand, Sakugan, Takt op.Destiny, Blue Period, Muteking The Dancing Hero, Mieruko-chan, Rumble Garanndoll, Taisho Otome Fairy Tale, PureOre! ~ Pride of Orange ~, Ranking of Kings, Deep Insanity: The Lost Child, My Senpai is Annoying, and The Heike Story.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes

