Seasonal Sampler Hiatus Announcement

By

Quick announcement from Evan: Unfortunately, Seasonal Sampler is going on indefinite hiatus. Continuing the host the show solo was getting to be too much work, especially with how Evan’s busy schedule prevents him from keeping up with enough shows every season. Thank you to everyone who has listened to the show over the past four years, and look forward to more anime reviews on the regular Ani-Gamers Podcast in the future!

Show Notes

