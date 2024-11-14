Our first non-Ani-Gamers guest on Seasonal Sampler is Paul Chapman, host of the Greatest Movie Ever Podcast! In this oversized episode, Evan and Paul talk DAN DA DAN, Mecha-Ude, Dragon Ball Daima, Re:Zero, the cursed Uzumaki anime, and lots more.
NOTE: This was published late due to the Internet Archive — the file host for our episodes — getting hacked! We published the episode early on our Patreon though; one more reason to subscribe for just $5 a month.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Dancing & Assuming Consequences (digital edit)” by Llamame La Muerte
- Episode Edited by: Evan Minto
- The Shows:
- Acro Trip
- DAN DA DAN
- Demon Lord 2099
- The Do-Over Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor
- Dragon Ball Daima
- Good Bye, Dragon Life
- Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms (DISCLAIMER CORNER)
- Nina the Starry Bride
- Orb: On the Movements of the Earth
- Puniru is a Kawaii Slime
- Ranma ½
- Re:ZERO
- Shangri-La Frontier
- The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be Magicians
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online
- Uzumaki
