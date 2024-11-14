Skip to main content

Seasonal Sampler Fall 2024: DAN DA DAN, Re:Zero, Uzumaki, & More

By

Our first non-Ani-Gamers guest on Seasonal Sampler is Paul Chapman, host of the Greatest Movie Ever Podcast! In this oversized episode, Evan and Paul talk DAN DA DAN, Mecha-Ude, Dragon Ball Daima, Re:Zero, the cursed Uzumaki anime, and lots more.

NOTE: This was published late due to the Internet Archive — the file host for our episodes — getting hacked! We published the episode early on our Patreon though; one more reason to subscribe for just $5 a month.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus