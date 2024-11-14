Our first non-Ani-Gamers guest on Seasonal Sampler is Paul Chapman, host of the Greatest Movie Ever Podcast! In this oversized episode, Evan and Paul talk DAN DA DAN , Mecha-Ude , Dragon Ball Daima , Re:Zero , the cursed Uzumaki anime, and lots more.

NOTE: This was published late due to the Internet Archive — the file host for our episodes — getting hacked! We published the episode early on our Patreon though; one more reason to subscribe for just $5 a month.

Show Notes