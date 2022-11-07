Seasonal Sampler Fall 2022: Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100, Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, and More

Evan and Ink start the show with a discussion of the Mob Psycho 100 III casting controversy, in which Mob actor Kyle McCarley tried to get CR to agree to a meeting with actor’s union SAG-AFTRA, only to have CR recast him instead. Then the hosts recap their Summer 2022 shows and discuss the massive Fall 2022 anime season. Shows: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Spy X Family Season 2, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, DIY, Chainsaw Man, Bibliophile Princess, Pop Team Epic Season 2, Love Flops, Mob Psycho 100 III, My Master Has No Tail, Akiba Maid War, Bocci the Rock!, Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, Raven of the Inner Palace, and Urusei Yatsura.

