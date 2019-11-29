Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #038 – Perfect Blue

The works of Satoshi Kon are few but powerful, and his directorial debut, Perfect Blue, is no exception. This adaptation of Yoshikazu Takeuchi’s novel, Perfect Blue: Complete Metamorphosis, is a psychological thriller that follows the career of pop star and aspiring actress Kirigoe Mima. It’s biting commentary on idol culture and the ugly dangers therein. Join Jared and Ink and special guest Phillip as they dance around spoilers to bring you a deep dive into a deep film.

Runtime: 1 hour, 14 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors
  • Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)
  • The Idol Phenomenon in Japan and Anime
  • Phillip's review of Saint Seiya Saintia Sho
