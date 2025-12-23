Oldtaku no Radio #063 – Ghost Cat Anzu

Dropping in for a holiday visit to take part in Anime Secret Santa, Jared and Ink of Oldtaku no Radio talk about the 2024 movie, Ghost Cat Anzu . The movie, based off of a manga by Takashi Imashiro, focuses on a tween, Karen (#NotThatKaren), who is taken away from the city by her widower father and dropped off at a rural temple tended by her grandfather. The movie deals with the processing of loss and grief via a sense of sympathy as well as a nostalgia for youthful mischief, bolstered by supernatural elements, and makes fantastic use of ishōtenketsu structure to nail its finale.

Runtime: 1 hour, 9 minutes