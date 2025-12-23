Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #063 – Ghost Cat Anzu

Dropping in for a holiday visit to take part in Anime Secret Santa, Jared and Ink of Oldtaku no Radio talk about the 2024 movie, Ghost Cat Anzu. The movie, based off of a manga by Takashi Imashiro, focuses on a tween, Karen (#NotThatKaren), who is taken away from the city by her widower father and dropped off at a rural temple tended by her grandfather. The movie deals with the processing of loss and grief via a sense of sympathy as well as a nostalgia for youthful mischief, bolstered by supernatural elements, and makes fantastic use of ishōtenketsu structure to nail its finale.

Runtime: 1 hour, 9 minutes

Show Notes

  • Episode edited by Ink
    • (Ink’s computer was dying, so he apologizes for some of his choppier bits)
  • The Review: Ghost Cat Anzu
    • Name drops: co-directors Yoko Kuno (Linda, Linda, Linda) and Nobuhiro Yamashita (The Case of Hana & Alice, select Crayon Shin-Chan movies)
    • Ghost Cat Anzu can be streamed via HBO Max and has a North American physical release via GKIDS
  • Socials: Jared, Ink
  • Ink's profile

    Ink contributes his own pieces and edits those of others pertaining to anime, manga, and games. His reviews and analyses have also appeared in the pages of Otaku USA as well as online over at The Fandom Post and Taiiku Podcast.

  • Jared Nelson's profile

    Jared discovered anime in the early 1990s through stacks of third-hand fandubs and Streamline Pictures tapes. By the tender age of 16, he was humming Macross 7 songs in art class, dreaming of Asuka Langley and hanging Rurouni Kenshin posters on his wall. A few years later he moved to Japan where he worked as an ALT (assistant language teacher) in Ibaraki and Fukuoka Prefectures. While he returned home with a deep appreciation for Japan, its culture, and its public transit system, Jared fell out of anime fandom and only returned in 2010. A self-proclaimed 3rd-level bard, Jared enjoys tabletop gaming and game design, video gaming, giant robots, history, comics, and most recently manga. He is also eternally late to the party.

