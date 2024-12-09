Ani-Gamers Podcast #187 – Fire Punch

Inaki fulfills patron DustyStars’ Golden Ticket request to read and review Fire Punch by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Regular Book Club cohost David also appears to assist in dissecting and pondering Fujimoto’s weird-ass manga. Topics include film nerd psychology, Inaki’s classic literature fixation, and Attack on Titan. Note: we get the name of a character confused so when we say Neneto, we actually mean Togata 99% of the time. Sorry.
