Ani-Gamers Book Club #003: Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Volume 2

We are back at it again with the light novels in this third episode of AGBC. This time, we’re reading the second volume of Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! , the story of a guy reborn into a totally normal RPG world with no advantages except the companionship of a pampered goddess.Topics include the reason why there were no new episodes for a while (sorry), inaccurate dinosaur toys, and mana transfers.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.