We are back at it again with the light novels in this first episode of AGBC Part V: The Reading Experience. This time, we’re reading Ascendance of a Bookworm , the story of a book maniac reincarnated in another world without public libraries. Topics include 30 Rock, a singular Reese’s chocolate peanut butter cup, and some brief waffle on the Star Wars prequels. Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we’ll talk about it on the next episode.