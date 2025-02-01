Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Book Club #22 – Record of Lodoss War: The Grey Witch

By

We are back at it again with the light novels in this fourth episode of AGBC Part V: The Reading Experience. This time, we’re reading Record of Lodoss War: The Grey Witch, the story of a group of brave adventurers on a quest in the land of Lodoss. Topics include the early Japanese tabletop RPG scene, some harsh realities of book publishing, and Inaki’s nasty water receptacle. Many thanks to Dawn from the Anime Nostalgia Podcast for joining the show to talk Lodoss War with us! Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we’ll talk about it on the next episode.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

  • David Estrella's profile

    David has been in the same room as people who write for anime magazines and websites.

  • Inaki's profile

    Inaki spent more years in higher education than he has close friends and brings a strongly academic and political focus to his lifelong enthusiasm for anime. Twitter had a ruinous effect on his life so you might as well give him a follow so he gets something out of it.

Filed Under

blog comments powered by Disqus