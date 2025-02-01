Ani-Gamers Book Club #22 – Record of Lodoss War: The Grey Witch

We are back at it again with the light novels in this fourth episode of AGBC Part V: The Reading Experience. This time, we’re reading Record of Lodoss War: The Grey Witch , the story of a group of brave adventurers on a quest in the land of Lodoss. Topics include the early Japanese tabletop RPG scene, some harsh realities of book publishing, and Inaki’s nasty water receptacle. Many thanks to Dawn from the Anime Nostalgia Podcast for joining the show to talk Lodoss War with us! Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we’ll talk about it on the next episode.