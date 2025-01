We are back at it again with the light novels in this third episode of AGBC Part V: The Reading Experience. This time, we’re reading The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess , the story of a hikkikomori-NEET vampire who is forced to get a job. Topics include 6/10 anime adaptations, Type-Moon nonsense, and the key to success in life. Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we’ll talk about it on the next episode.