We are back at it again with the light novels in this ninth and FINAL episode (for this arc) of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World: Summer , continuing the story of Haru and her quest to save the world while working her day job at a brothel. Topics include locked room mystery ennui, fantasy cooking, and Mara from Shin Megami Tensei . Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we’ll talk about it on the next episode.