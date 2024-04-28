Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Book Club #18 – JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World: Summer

By

We are back at it again with the light novels in this ninth and FINAL episode (for this arc) of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World: Summer, continuing the story of Haru and her quest to save the world while working her day job at a brothel. Topics include locked room mystery ennui, fantasy cooking, and Mara from Shin Megami Tensei. Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we’ll talk about it on the next episode.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

  • David Estrella's profile

    David has been in the same room as people who write for anime magazines and websites.

  • Inaki's profile

    Inaki spent more years in higher education than he has close friends and brings a strongly academic and political focus to his lifelong enthusiasm for anime. Twitter had a ruinous effect on his life so you might as well give him a follow so he gets something out of it.

Filed Under

blog comments powered by Disqus