We are back at it again with the light novels in this ninth and FINAL episode (for this arc) of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World: Summer, continuing the story of Haru and her quest to save the world while working her day job at a brothel. Topics include locked room mystery ennui, fantasy cooking, and Mara from Shin Megami Tensei. Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we’ll talk about it on the next episode.