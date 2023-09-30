Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Book Club #15: Spice and Wolf Volume 2

By

Spice and Wolf Volume 2.

We are back at it again with the light novels in this fifth episode of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading Spice and Wolf Vol. 2, continuing the story of the wise wolf Holo and her traveling merchant companion, Lawrence. Topics include the ancient profession of shepherding, the curvature of a sabre, and some educated guesses on sheep anatomy.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.

