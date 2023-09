We are back at it again with the light novels in this fifth episode of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading Slayers Vol. 2, continuing the story of sorceress Lina Inverse and her swordsman companion, Gourry. Topics include tabletop roleplaying games, Ryu ga Gotoku, and another impassioned food rant from Inaki.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.