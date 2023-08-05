Ani-Gamers Book Club #013: Are You Okay With a (Slightly) Older Girlfriend? Volume 2

We are back at it again with the light novels in this fourth episode of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading Are You Okay With a (Slightly) Older Girlfriend? Vol. 2, continuing the story of an average teenage boy and his 27-year old girlfriend. Topics include the famous Hitachi Magic Wand back massager, the truth behind bloomers fetish, and bad ideas for romantic gifts.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.