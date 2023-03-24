Ani-Gamers Book Club #011: Torture Princess Volume 2

We are back at it again with the light novels in this third episode of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading Torture Princess Vol. 2, continuing the story of a hapless dummy pulled between the elegant and sadistic Elisabeth and his homicidal robot girlfriend, Hina. Topics include offal cuisine, positivity in the face of overwhelming edginess, and Are You Okay with a (Slightly) Older Girlfriend , again.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.