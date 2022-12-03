Ani-Gamers Book Club #011: Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Volume 2

We are back at it again with the light novels in this second episode of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Vol. 2, continuing the story of a gamer who just can’t catch a break inside a high school filled with intimidating normies. Topics include Are You Okay with a (Slightly) Older Girlfriend, Saitama, and anime for bottoms.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.