Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Book Club #011: Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Volume 2

By

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Volume 2.

We are back at it again with the light novels in this second episode of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Vol. 2, continuing the story of a gamer who just can’t catch a break inside a high school filled with intimidating normies. Topics include Are You Okay with a (Slightly) Older Girlfriend, Saitama, and anime for bottoms.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Filed Under

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->