Ani-Gamers Book Club #010: So I’m a Spider, So What? Volume 2

Cover of So I’m a Spider, So What? Volume 2 by Okina Baba with illustration by Tsukasa Kiryu.

We are back at it again with the light novels in this first episode of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading So I’m a Spider, So What? Vol. 2, continuing the story of a spider who just can’t catch a break inside a dungeon filled with fearsome monsters. Topics include effective menuing, the differences between light novels and regular books, and spice.

