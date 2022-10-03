Ani-Gamers Book Club #010: So I’m a Spider, So What? Volume 2

We are back at it again with the light novels in this first episode of AGBC Part IV: Book Club is Not Crash. This time, we’re reading So I’m a Spider, So What? Vol. 2, continuing the story of a spider who just can’t catch a break inside a dungeon filled with fearsome monsters. Topics include effective menuing, the differences between light novels and regular books, and spice.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.