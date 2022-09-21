Ani-Gamers Book Club #009: Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway

We are back at it again with the light novels in this ninth episode of AGBC Part III. This time, we’re reading Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway , the story of a work freak who is rejected by his hot boss, so he decides to take in a high school runaway after shaving. Topics include criticisms of modern workplace culture, making mistakes you immediately begin regretting for the rest of your life, and lots of bickering at the end about Sword Art Online when we were supposed to mention the next book (it’s So I’m a Spider, So What? Vol. 2).

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.