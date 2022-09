We are back at it again with the light novels in this eighth episode of AGBC Part III. This time, we’re reading Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World , the story of a tabletop gaming nerd who is reborn into another world and accrues a harem of monster girls. Topics include Dark Souls , drunkenness at weddings, and George R.R. Martin.

