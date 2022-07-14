Ani-Gamers Book Club #006: She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man

We are back at it again with the light novels in this sixth episode of AGBC Part III. This time, we’re reading She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man, the story of a gamer who is transported into a video game. That’s it, that’s the premise. Topics include Bethesda game design principles, anti-guns-in-fantasy-novels sentiments, and sympathy for creators just trying to feed themselves.

