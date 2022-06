We are back at it again with the light novels in this fifth episode of AGBC Part III. This time, we’re reading Are You Okay With a (Slightly) Older Girlfriend? , the story of an average teenage boy and his new 27-year old girlfriend. Topics include Kirby Super Star , Mega Man Battle Network , and Super Smash Bros.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.