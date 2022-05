We are back at it again with the light novels in this fourth episode of AGBC Part III. This time, we’re reading The Executioner and Her Way of Life , the story of a mopey assassin besieged by the amorous advances of her childhood best friend and her latest target. Topics include the beauty of muscles, character arc haircuts, and redemption for Torture Princess .

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.