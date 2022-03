We are back at it again with the light novels in this second episode of AGBC Part III. This time, we’re reading Torture Princess, the story of a guy reborn into servitude to a bratty noble girl with a disturbing penchant for violence. Topics include Elizabeth Báthory, grimdark media clichés, and a certain infamous baby from history.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.