Ani-Gamers Book Club #001: Boogiepop and Others

We are back at it again with the light novels in this first episode of the newly rebooted Ani-Gamers Book Club, now permanently on the main podcast feed! (Yes, we reset the numbering for this new version of the show.) We are joined by the boss, Evan Minto, who selected Boogiepop and Others , the story of a group of classmates caught in a secretive conflict between the forces of good and evil. Topics include the works of Satoshi Kon, arguments about the qualification for media to be considered goth, and gender.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode.