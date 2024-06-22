Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #185 – Dallos

Here it is, the result of the “Tyranny of the Majority” Golden Ticket poll that we ran during Patron Appreciation Month on Patreon! This episode, all four hosts — Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat — review the Mamoru Oshii-directed OVA Dallos, which happens to be the first-ever commercially released OVA! Topics include: narrowly avoiding Ready: Player One, Gundam ripoffs, and Space Dogs.

    Evan is the Editor-in-chief of Ani-Gamers, a freelance reviewer for Otaku USA Magazine, and a frequent anime convention panelist. You can read his ravings about anime, manga, games, politics, music, and more on Twitter @VamptVo.

    David has been in the same room as people who write for anime magazines and websites.

    Inaki spent more years in higher education than he has close friends and brings a strongly academic and political focus to his lifelong enthusiasm for anime. Twitter had a ruinous effect on his life so you might as well give him a follow so he gets something out of it.

    Patrick is the editor of the Ani-Gamers Podcast and the host of The Cockpit Podcast. He’s on Twitter @PatzPrime.

