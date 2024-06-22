Here it is, the result of the “Tyranny of the Majority” Golden Ticket poll that we ran during Patron Appreciation Month on Patreon! This episode, all four hosts — Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat — review the Mamoru Oshii-directed OVA Dallos, which happens to be the first-ever commercially released OVA! Topics include: narrowly avoiding Ready: Player One, Gundam ripoffs, and Space Dogs.
- The Review: Dallos
- Name drops: Hisayuki Toriumi, Mamoru Oshii, Toshiyasu Okada, Masahiro Satou, Ghost in the Shell, Daicon Films
