Here it is, the result of the “Tyranny of the Majority” Golden Ticket poll that we ran during Patron Appreciation Month on Patreon! This episode, all four hosts — Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat — review the Mamoru Oshii-directed OVA Dallos , which happens to be the first-ever commercially released OVA! Topics include: narrowly avoiding Ready: Player One , Gundam ripoffs, and Space Dogs.

