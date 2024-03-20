Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #184 – Thousand Arms

Just ignore the outdated number in the intro, this one took… a while. Evan fulfills a Golden Ticket request from patron FatDrunkFriendOtaku with a review of the PlayStation JRPG/dating sim Thousand Arms! Topics include: the heart of the swords, Thousand Dates, and DAAAAARKNESS.

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Episode edited by Patrick.
  • The Review: Thousand Arms
    • Name drops: TOSE, Red Company, Teruhisa “Ohji” Hiroi, Sakura Wars, SEGA, Atlus, Takehiko Itou, Uchuu Eiyuu Monogatari, Ryuu Knight, Outlaw Star, Urusei Yatsura, Macross
