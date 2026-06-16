Ani-Gamers Podcast #198 – Quicksave: Cleaning out My Backlog

Evan and David reconvene to discuss the anime, manga, and games they’ve been checking out: Journal with Witch, Owarimonogatari, Frieren Season 2, Demon’s Souls, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, and In This Corner of the World (the manga). Also Project: Hail Mary for a little bit. Topics include: anime for adults, playing NES games on the Switch 2, and why do they call it Owarimonogatari if they keep makin’ em.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- Quicksave
- Evan watched Journal with Witch
- David is watching Owarimonogatari
- Evan watched Frieren Season 2
- David is playing Demon’s Souls
- Evan played Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light
- Evan read In This Corner of the World
- BlueSky: Evan, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, Ani-Gamers
- Instagram: Ani-Gamers
- Twitch: David & Inaki
- Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Omoi (formerly Azuki).