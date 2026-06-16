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Ani-Gamers Podcast #198 – Quicksave: Cleaning out My Backlog

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Evan and David reconvene to discuss the anime, manga, and games they’ve been checking out: Journal with Witch, Owarimonogatari, Frieren Season 2, Demon’s Souls, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, and In This Corner of the World (the manga). Also Project: Hail Mary for a little bit. Topics include: anime for adults, playing NES games on the Switch 2, and why do they call it Owarimonogatari if they keep makin’ em.

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