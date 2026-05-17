Ani-Gamers Podcast #197 – The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Tolkien sickos are unleashed at last! In this Golden Ticket episode requested by DustyStars, Evan and Inaki review the 2024 anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, discussing its status within the franchise, effectiveness as a standalone film, and adherence to Tolkien canon. To redeem your own Golden Ticket and request a review of a specific piece of media, join the Ani-Gamers Patreon! Topics include: incel kings, elephants where they don’t belong, and the plural of maia (it‘s maiar).
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Review
- Namedrops: J.R.R. Tolkien (duh), Peter Jackson, Phillipa Boyens, Kenji Kamiyama, The Hobbit, The Silmarillion, Unfinished Tales, The History of Middle Earth, The Children of Hurin, The Song of Beren and Luthien.
- Inaki mentioned this Tumblr post about Lord of the Rings in the context of WWI
- BlueSky: Evan, Inaki, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, Ani-Gamers
- Instagram: Ani-Gamers
- Twitch: David & Inaki
- Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Omoi (formerly Azuki).