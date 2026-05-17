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Ani-Gamers Podcast #197 – The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

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The Tolkien sickos are unleashed at last! In this Golden Ticket episode requested by DustyStars, Evan and Inaki review the 2024 anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, discussing its status within the franchise, effectiveness as a standalone film, and adherence to Tolkien canon. To redeem your own Golden Ticket and request a review of a specific piece of media, join the Ani-Gamers Patreon! Topics include: incel kings, elephants where they don’t belong, and the plural of maia (it‘s maiar).

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Show Notes

  • Evan Minto's profile

    Evan is the Editor-in-chief of Ani-Gamers, a freelance reviewer for Otaku USA Magazine, and a frequent anime convention panelist. You can read his ravings about anime, manga, games, politics, music, and more on Twitter @VamptVo.

  • Inaki's profile

    Inaki spent more years in higher education than he has close friends and brings a strongly academic and political focus to his lifelong enthusiasm for anime. Twitter had a ruinous effect on his life so you might as well give him a follow so he gets something out of it.

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