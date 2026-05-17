Ani-Gamers Podcast #197 – The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Tolkien sickos are unleashed at last! In this Golden Ticket episode requested by DustyStars, Evan and Inaki review the 2024 anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, discussing its status within the franchise, effectiveness as a standalone film, and adherence to Tolkien canon. To redeem your own Golden Ticket and request a review of a specific piece of media, join the Ani-Gamers Patreon! Topics include: incel kings, elephants where they don’t belong, and the plural of maia (it‘s maiar).

Show Notes