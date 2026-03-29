Ani-Gamers Podcast #196 – 2-D Zelda Retrospective Part 1: NES, SNES, and CD-i

After our extended 3-D Zelda retrospective last year, the full Ani-Gamers staff (Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat) return for a multi-part dive into every 2-D Zelda game, starting with the earliest entries: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and A Link to the Past. And as a bonus, they throw in the much-maligned and non-canon CD-i games Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon. Topics include: being gifted a sword, skellingtons, and The Zelda Wars.

Show Notes