Ani-Gamers Podcast #196 – 2-D Zelda Retrospective Part 1: NES, SNES, and CD-i

After our extended 3-D Zelda retrospective last year, the full Ani-Gamers staff (Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat) return for a multi-part dive into every 2-D Zelda game, starting with the earliest entries: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and A Link to the Past. And as a bonus, they throw in the much-maligned and non-canon CD-i games Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon. Topics include: being gifted a sword, skellingtons, and The Zelda Wars.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Review
- Namedrops: Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment System, Famicom, Super NES, Super Famicom. Shigeru Miyamoto, Takashi Tezuka, Tadashi Sugiyama and Yasuhisa Yamamura, Phillips, Sony, Yoshi’s Island, Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
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- BlueSky: Evan, Inaki, Pat
- Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Omoi (formerly Azuki).