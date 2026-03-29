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Ani-Gamers Podcast #196 – 2-D Zelda Retrospective Part 1: NES, SNES, and CD-i

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After our extended 3-D Zelda retrospective last year, the full Ani-Gamers staff (Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat) return for a multi-part dive into every 2-D Zelda game, starting with the earliest entries: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and A Link to the Past. And as a bonus, they throw in the much-maligned and non-canon CD-i games Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon. Topics include: being gifted a sword, skellingtons, and The Zelda Wars.

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Show Notes

  • Evan Minto's profile

    Evan is the Editor-in-chief of Ani-Gamers, a freelance reviewer for Otaku USA Magazine, and a frequent anime convention panelist. You can read his ravings about anime, manga, games, politics, music, and more on Twitter @VamptVo.

  • David Estrella's profile

    David has been in the same room as people who write for anime magazines and websites.

  • Inaki's profile

    Inaki spent more years in higher education than he has close friends and brings a strongly academic and political focus to his lifelong enthusiasm for anime. Twitter had a ruinous effect on his life so you might as well give him a follow so he gets something out of it.

  • Patrick Sutton's profile

    Patrick is the editor of the Ani-Gamers Podcast and the host of The Cockpit Podcast. He’s on Twitter @PatzPrime.

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