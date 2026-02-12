Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #195 – CITY The Animation

Evan and David are back for Evan’s review of CITY The Animation, the 2025 spiritual successor to Nichijou from the same manga author and studio: Keiichi Arawi and Kyoto Animation. Topics include: production perverts, the short round one and the tall lanky one, and crispy noodles.

  • Evan Minto's profile

    Evan is the Editor-in-chief of Ani-Gamers, a freelance reviewer for Otaku USA Magazine, and a frequent anime convention panelist. You can read his ravings about anime, manga, games, politics, music, and more on Twitter @VamptVo.

  • David Estrella's profile

    David has been in the same room as people who write for anime magazines and websites.

