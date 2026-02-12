Ani-Gamers Podcast #195 – CITY The Animation

Evan and David are back for Evan’s review of CITY The Animation, the 2025 spiritual successor to Nichijou from the same manga author and studio: Keiichi Arawi and Kyoto Animation. Topics include: production perverts, the short round one and the tall lanky one, and crispy noodles.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Review
- Namedrops: Kyoto Animation, Nichijou, Keiichi Arawi, Taichi Ishidate, Azumanga Daioh, The Daily Lives of High School Boys
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers
- Twitch: David & Inaki
- Mastodon: Evan
- BlueSky: Evan
- Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Omoi (formerly Azuki).