Ani-Gamers Podcast #194 – Switch 2 and Mario Kart World

In this episode recorded shortly after the release of the Switch 2, Evan and David review their new consoles and the launch title Mario Kart World. How does the Switch 2 measure up against its predecessor, and is Mario Kart World enough of a departure from the formula to warrant a sequel to the definitive Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Topics include: “the bullet bill is also my stand,” Grand Theft Kart, and donkloadable content.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Review
- Namedrops: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 2DS, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Metroid Prime 4, Megaman X4.
