Ani-Gamers Podcast #194 – Switch 2 and Mario Kart World

In this episode recorded shortly after the release of the Switch 2, Evan and David review their new consoles and the launch title Mario Kart World. How does the Switch 2 measure up against its predecessor, and is Mario Kart World enough of a departure from the formula to warrant a sequel to the definitive Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ? Topics include: “the bullet bill is also my stand,” Grand Theft Kart , and donkloadable content.

