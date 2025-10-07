Ani-Gamers Podcast #193 – UFO 50

Evan and Inaki dig into ALL FIFTY games from last year’s retro-styled indie darling UFO 50, from Barbuta to Cyber Owls. Strap in, it’s a long one. Topics include: demakes, From Software’s Dark Souls (of course), and Nintendo Hard.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Review
- Name drops: Nintendo, NES/Famicom, SNES/Super Famicom, Into the Breach, Splatoon, PacMan, Metroid, Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Civilization, SEGA, Nights into Dreams, WindJammers, MarioKart, Crazy Taxi, Balatro, Metal Storm, Super Smash Bros., Towerfall Ascension, Wizardry, Ghosts and Goblins (Makaimura), Final Fantasy, Maniac Mansion, Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, Metal Gear.
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers
- Twitch: David & Inaki
- Mastodon: Evan
- BlueSky: Evan
- Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Azuki.