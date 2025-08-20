Ani-Gamers Podcast #192 – Quicksave: You’ve Lost Reputation with Spiders

Don’t ask us how long ago we recorded this episode, just enjoy Evan and David talking about Frieren, Balatro, Cowboy Bebop, Caves of Qud, Dungeons & Dragons, and more! Topics include: staying together for the listeners, trading with glowfish, and the Ani-Gamers review of Baseball (The Sport).
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- Quicksave
- David watched Frieren
- Evan is playing Balatro
- David is watching Cowboy Bebop
- Evan is playing Caves of Qud
- Evan is playing Dungeons & Dragons
- Evan is playing 1000 Blank White Cards
