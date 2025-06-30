Ani-Gamers Podcast #191 – Dragon Ball Manga, Part 2 with Dawn

This is the second and final part of our podcast covering the entire Dragon Ball manga with hosts Evan and Inaki and special guest Dawn from the Anime Nostalgia Podcast. This half of the show covers what’s commonly known in English as “Dragon Ball Z,” starting from Raditz’s arrival and ending with the post-Buu Saga epilogue. Topics include: Vegeta being a nasty little man, the iPod of Frieza, Toriyama trying and failing to end the series.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Review: Dragon Ball (Saiyan Saga until the end)
- Name drops: Akira Toriyama, Dr. Slump, Shonen Jump, Yoshihiro Togashi, Yu Yu Hakusho, Rumiko Takahashi, Eiichiro Oda, One Piece, Hirohiko Araki, Osamu Tezuka, Sailor Moon, Naoko Takeuchi
