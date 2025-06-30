Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #191 – Dragon Ball Manga, Part 2 with Dawn

This is the second and final part of our podcast covering the entire Dragon Ball manga with hosts Evan and Inaki and special guest Dawn from the Anime Nostalgia Podcast. This half of the show covers what’s commonly known in English as “Dragon Ball Z,” starting from Raditz’s arrival and ending with the post-Buu Saga epilogue. Topics include: Vegeta being a nasty little man, the iPod of Frieza, Toriyama trying and failing to end the series.

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Episode edited by Evan Minto.
  • The Review: Dragon Ball (Saiyan Saga until the end)
    • Name drops: Akira Toriyama, Dr. Slump, Shonen Jump, Yoshihiro Togashi, Yu Yu Hakusho, Rumiko Takahashi, Eiichiro Oda, One Piece, Hirohiko Araki, Osamu Tezuka, Sailor Moon, Naoko Takeuchi
  Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Inaki, Dawn
  Inaki and David stream video games every Saturday night on Twitch
  • Dawn hosts the Anime Nostalgia Podcast
  Evan runs Azuki, a manga publisher and subscription app
  • Evan Minto's profile

    Evan is the Editor-in-chief of Ani-Gamers, a freelance reviewer for Otaku USA Magazine, and a frequent anime convention panelist. You can read his ravings about anime, manga, games, politics, music, and more on Twitter @VamptVo.

  • Inaki's profile

    Inaki spent more years in higher education than he has close friends and brings a strongly academic and political focus to his lifelong enthusiasm for anime. Twitter had a ruinous effect on his life so you might as well give him a follow so he gets something out of it.

