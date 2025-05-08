Ani-Gamers Podcast #190 – 3-D Zelda Retrospective

It’s another mega-sized episode as the whole Ani-Gamers gang — Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat — gathers to look back at the pre-Breath of the Wild 3-D Legend of Zelda canon, from the heady days of Ocarina of Time to the franchise black sheep that is Skyward Sword. How do these games hold up now that we’ve definitively moved into a new era for Zelda games? We cover Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and Skyward Sword. Topics include: Tolkien comparisons, Wind Waker-likes, and spin to win.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Topic: 3-D Zelda games
- Name drops: Nintendo, Super NES/Super Famicom, Nintendo 64, GameCube, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, A Link to the Past.
