Ani-Gamers Podcast #190 – 3-D Zelda Retrospective

It’s another mega-sized episode as the whole Ani-Gamers gang — Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat — gathers to look back at the pre-Breath of the Wild 3-D Legend of Zelda canon, from the heady days of Ocarina of Time to the franchise black sheep that is Skyward Sword. How do these games hold up now that we’ve definitively moved into a new era for Zelda games? We cover Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and Skyward Sword. Topics include: Tolkien comparisons, Wind Waker-likes, and spin to win.

Show Notes

  • Evan Minto's profile

    Evan is the Editor-in-chief of Ani-Gamers, a freelance reviewer for Otaku USA Magazine, and a frequent anime convention panelist. You can read his ravings about anime, manga, games, politics, music, and more on Twitter @VamptVo.

  • David Estrella's profile

    David has been in the same room as people who write for anime magazines and websites.

  • Inaki's profile

    Inaki spent more years in higher education than he has close friends and brings a strongly academic and political focus to his lifelong enthusiasm for anime. Twitter had a ruinous effect on his life so you might as well give him a follow so he gets something out of it.

  • Patrick Sutton's profile

    Patrick is the editor of the Ani-Gamers Podcast and the host of The Cockpit Podcast. He’s on Twitter @PatzPrime.

