Ani-Gamers Podcast #190 – 3-D Zelda Retrospective

It’s another mega-sized episode as the whole Ani-Gamers gang — Evan, David, Inaki, and Pat — gathers to look back at the pre- Breath of the Wild 3-D Legend of Zelda canon, from the heady days of Ocarina of Time to the franchise black sheep that is Skyward Sword . How do these games hold up now that we’ve definitively moved into a new era for Zelda games? We cover Ocarina of Time , Majora’s Mask , Wind Waker , Twilight Princess , and Skyward Sword . Topics include: Tolkien comparisons, Wind Waker -likes, and spin to win.

