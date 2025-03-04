Ani-Gamers Podcast #189 – Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- with Tom Aznable

Evan, Pat, and returning guest Tom Aznable just saw the latest Gundam anime in the theater (showtimes still available!), so they jumped on the mics to chat about G-Quacks and what to expect from the full TV series when it airs in April. Big-time spoiler alert on this one, the movie has a twist that we couldn’t avoid talking about.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Patrick Sutton.
- The Review: Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Beginning
- Name drops: “First” Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam from 1979), Sunrise, Yoshiyuki Tomino, Khara, Trigger, Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Neon Genesis Evangelion, FLCL, Yoji Enokido, Ikuto Yamashita, Animator Expo, The Dragon Dentist, The Witch from Mercury, 0080: War in the Pocket, Gundam SEED Destiny
- Behind-the-scenes materials referenced during the show:
- Interview with the staff: Part 1, Part 2
- Design Works artbook (hosted on E-Hentai so the ads surrounding it might not be safe for work!)
