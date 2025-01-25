Ani-Gamers Podcast #188 – Dragon Ball Manga, Part 1 with Dawn

Last year we lost Akira Toriyama, creator of Dr. Slump , Dragon Ball , and the character designs for acclaimed video games like Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger . To honor Toriyama-sensei, Evan, Inaki, and special guest Dawn from the Anime Nostalgia Podcast got together to look back at the entirety of Toriyama’s most famous manga: Dragon Ball . That’s right, all the way from Goku and Bulma’s first meeting to the final tournament after the Buu Saga. This is Part 1, covering what’s commonly known in English as “Dragon Ball.” Part 2 will cover what’s known as “Dragon Ball Z.” (Confused about the naming? We cover that in the podcast too!) Topics include: getting strong by delivering milk, best girl Lunch, and the Home for Infinite Losers.

Show Notes