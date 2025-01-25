Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #188 – Dragon Ball Manga, Part 1 with Dawn

Last year we lost Akira Toriyama, creator of Dr. Slump, Dragon Ball, and the character designs for acclaimed video games like Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger. To honor Toriyama-sensei, Evan, Inaki, and special guest Dawn from the Anime Nostalgia Podcast got together to look back at the entirety of Toriyama’s most famous manga: Dragon Ball. That’s right, all the way from Goku and Bulma’s first meeting to the final tournament after the Buu Saga. This is Part 1, covering what’s commonly known in English as “Dragon Ball.” Part 2 will cover what’s known as “Dragon Ball Z.” (Confused about the naming? We cover that in the podcast too!) Topics include: getting strong by delivering milk, best girl Lunch, and the Home for Infinite Losers.

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Episode edited by Evan Minto.
  • The Review: Dragon Ball (pre-Saiyan Saga)
    • Name drops: Akira Toriyama, Dr. Slump, Shonen Jump, Yoshihiro Togashi, Yu Yu Hakusho, Rumiko Takahashi, Eiichiro Oda, One Piece, Hirohiko Araki, Osamu Tezuka, Sailor Moon, Naoko Takeuchi
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Inaki, Dawn
  • Inaki and David stream video games every Saturday night on Twitch
  • Dawn hosts the Anime Nostalgia Podcast
  • Evan runs Azuki, a manga publisher and subscription app
  • Evan Minto's profile

    Evan is the Editor-in-chief of Ani-Gamers, a freelance reviewer for Otaku USA Magazine, and a frequent anime convention panelist. You can read his ravings about anime, manga, games, politics, music, and more on Twitter @VamptVo.

  • Inaki's profile

    Inaki spent more years in higher education than he has close friends and brings a strongly academic and political focus to his lifelong enthusiasm for anime. Twitter had a ruinous effect on his life so you might as well give him a follow so he gets something out of it.

