Evan and Pat run down some anime, manga and games they’ve been digging into, including the Look Back anime movie (now in theaters!), bizarre Final Fantasy reimagining Stranger of Paradise, Black Lagoon, Axiom Verge, and the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Patrick Sutton.
- Quicksave
- Evan is watching the Black Lagoon anime
- Pat is playing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Evan played Axiom Verge
- Pat is playing Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Evan is reading the Dragon Ball manga
- Evan watched the Look Back anime movie
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Pat
- Mastodon: Evan
- BlueSky: Evan, Pat
- Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Azuki.