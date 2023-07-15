Ani-Gamers Podcast #181 – Quicksave: Tears of the Kingdom

It’s summertime and that means lots of travel and conventions! In between Anime Expo and Otakon, Evan and David sit down to recap what they’ve been up to, which includes Anime Expo for Evan and a whole lot of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for both hosts. Topics include: working for Small Manga, Boxers Link, and THE DEPTHS.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- Quicksave
- Evan attended Anime Expo 2023 with Azuki.
- Evan and David are playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
- Name drops: Studio Trigger, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Shigeto Koyama, Hiromi Wakabayashi, Geek Boat, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, Breath of the Wild.
